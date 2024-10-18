The new season also more fully embraces the show's concept of multiple timelines, given that the audience is now aware of the genre it is playing in. However, there is still plenty of twists and turns in this run that they will likely not see coming.

But fans who have already made their way to the end of season 2 will no doubt be wondering if and when the show will be back for a third run. Don't worry – we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Devil's Hour season 3.

Will there be a season 3 of The Devil's Hour?

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac and Jessica Raine as Lucy in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

There will! The Devil's Hour season 3 was confirmed at the same time as season 2, with writer Tom Moran having always envisioned the show as a trilogy.

In fact, season 3 hasn't just been confirmed, it has already been shot, with filming taking place well before season 2 even debuted on Prime Video.

Fans of the series have known for some time now that there are plans for The Devil's Hour to function as a trilogy, with Raine saying back in 2022: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going.

"I also knew that he [writer Tom Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

Meanwhile, Sue Vertue, executive producer and CEO of Hartswood Films, said when the recommission for seasons 2 and 3 was first announced: "It goes without saying that we are over the moon to be continuing Lucy’s story with two more series.

"Tom Moran and his big brain have so much more planned for us all. This was always envisioned as a three-series arc, and it’s going to be a thrilling ride."

When will The Devil's Hour season 3 be released?

Nikesh Patel as Ravi Dhillon in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

While there were two years between the release of seasons 1 and 2, fans likely won't have to wait as long to see season 3.

This is because seasons 2 and 3 were filmed in much quicker succession, and season 3 is therefore now already in the can.

Given this, and the fact that the show has thus far kept to an October release date, we would expect that season 3 might arrive in October 2025, one year after season 2.

We will keep this page updated once a release date is confirmed, or if we get any further news regarding it.

Who will return to star in The Devil's Hour season 3?

Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine and Nikesh Patel in The Devil's Hour. Prime Video

We know for certain that Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi will both be back for The Devil's Hour season 3, as a photo was taken of them behind the scenes of filming when it went into production.

However, we certainly wouldn't expect them to be the only ones returning – in fact, we would envision returns for all of the show's major characters, with cast members such as Nikesh Patel and Meera Syal likely to return.

Here's a list of the central cast members from The Devil's Hour season 2, who we would expect to be back for season 3:

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers

Peter Capaldi as Gideon

Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac Chambers

Meera Syal as Dr Ruby Bennett

Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness

Phil Dunster as Mike Stephens

Barbara Marten as Sylvia Chambers

Saffron Hocking as Sam Boyd

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Devil's Hour season 3?

There isn't a trailer available online for The Devil's Hour season 3 just yet, but we will make sure to add it in as soon as one becomes available.

For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here.

The Devil's Hour season 2 will stream on Prime Video from 18th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.