But, as the season ended, everything changed with one big world-bending twist. So, before you delve into season 2, we've got stars of the show Capaldi and Raine on board to take us back!

"The Devil's Hour is a programme about what happens when you discover that the life you are living is not the only life you've lived," Capaldi explains in the exclusive featurette for RadioTimes.com.

What happened in The Devil's Hour season 1?

During the course of The Devil's Hour season 1, we discover the existence of different "loops" - alternative versions of the same world.

After Gideon is introduced as a mysterious and potentially villainous figure, it's revealed that, when he dies, he comes back to the same life and starts everything again - but he remembers his previous lives. He's since been using this knowledge to stop various crimes from happening.

Raine explains in the featurette: "It's about a woman who wakes up at 3:33am every night and has done her entire life and she has no idea why.

Jessica Raine as Lucy in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

"She has an eight-year-old son who is an emotionless blank. Couple that with the fact that there are crimes happening in her community. The detective investigating them [Nikesh Patel's Ravi Dhillon] realises that she is the link to all these crimes and she's being hunted by a man called Gideon."

We discover throughout the season that Lucy is waking up at that time because that's the exact time her mother took her own life in another loop - before Gideon stopped that from happening. Oh, and Isaac, her son? He's an anomaly who shouldn't exist.

Nikesh Patel as Ravi Dhillon in The Devil's Hour season 2. Prime Video

Patel explains: "At the end of series 1, Dhillon was successful in tracking down Gideon. The interrogation doesn't go particularly well, he doesn't really get any answers. I think, if anything, he gets more questions."

During this interrogation, Gideon reveals that his father had murdered him in another life - so, when he returned, he killed him to stop it from happening. During his further lives, he's stopped crime after crime from happening.

Capaldi adds: "Gideon has revealed his special knowledge: we have lived before, and when you die you come back to the same body, the same life, and start all over again."

Director Shaun James Grant adds: "When you then start to drill down into the character of Gideon, you understand what's brought him to this place, you start to realise that everything he's doing is for, in his mind, the greater good."

What happened at the end of The Devil's Hour season 1?

Capaldi explains: "At the end of season 1 we find Gideon escaping from prison,' with Raine adding: "We leave Lucy in a house on fire at the end of season 1 having these flashes of memory and then we come to the outside of the house and we see DI Lucy Chambers walk up to the house and that's where we leave it."

So, at the end of season 2, we've jumped to a different loop where Lucy is a detective - but where's her son Isaac?

Patel explains: "We start season 2 and everything's exploded out. The characters are off in different places, often we're seeing them, we're not just trying to figure out what's going on, we're trying to figure out when it is, which loop it's in."

Capaldi adds "In season 2, we find Gideon out and about in the world with new challenges to face, with Raine pointing out: "In season 2, [Lucy's] woken up."

The Devil's Hour season 2 will stream on Prime Video from 18th October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

