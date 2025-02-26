Grantchester season 10: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
"We are absolutely delighted to have commissioned another series... with even more mystery, misadventure and romance."
ITV period drama Grantchester is returning for a 10th season.
Speaking about the renewal, writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said: "This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew.
"I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester."
Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said the team had been "delighted by the audience reaction" and that they were "overjoyed to be... bringing more of Geordie and Alphy's adventures to the screen", while ITV Drama and Comedy assistant commissioner Callum Dziedzic teased "even more mystery, misadventure and romance".
Grantchester season 10 release date speculation: When will it air?
Filming on season 10 began in July last year, so we'd expect new episodes to arrive on ITV in early 2026.
Grantchester season 10 cast: Who's returning?
Robson Green will, of course, return as DI Geordie Keating alongside Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram.
Other returning cast members include:
- Al Weaver as Leonard Finch
- Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C
- Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating
- Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe
- Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman
- Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters
- Melissa Johns as Miss Scott
