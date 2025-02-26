"I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester."

Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said the team had been "delighted by the audience reaction" and that they were "overjoyed to be... bringing more of Geordie and Alphy's adventures to the screen", while ITV Drama and Comedy assistant commissioner Callum Dziedzic teased "even more mystery, misadventure and romance".

Filming on season 10 began in July last year, so we'd expect new episodes to arrive on ITV in early 2026.

Grantchester season 10 cast: Who's returning?

Robson Green will, of course, return as DI Geordie Keating alongside Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram.

Other returning cast members include:

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

