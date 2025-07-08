There won't be too many shake-ups on the horizon thankfully, with confirmation that Robson Green and Rishi Nair will be returning as Geordie and Alphy respectively.

Joining the crime-solving leads will also be returning cast members Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Filming on the 11th and final instalment is set to kick off this month so we shouldn't have too long to wait for new episodes, especially seeing as a release date for season 10 is yet to be confirmed for the UK.

The cast of Grantchester at the read through for season 11. ITV

Green has been in the series since the very beginning, starring opposite the likes of James Norton, Tom Brittney and now Nair in the lead role.

The actor, who took on a more sinister role in 5's The Game recently, will once again be reprising his role (for the final time) as overworked DI Geordie Keating.

On the news of the show drawing to a close, Green said: “From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs.

"The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.

"Emma Kingsman Lloyd and Daisy Coulam... from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience It has been an honour to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

Nair joined the cast of Grantchester season 9 as new Reverend Alphy Kottaram and is set to wrap up the series in the lead role.

Nair said of today's news: “It’s been the greatest honour to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart. Over two seasons – and now as we begin filming our third – I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that.

"As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude – for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared. To the entire cast and crew – thank you for your unwavering support, love and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

Rishi Nair as Alphy Kotteram. Kudos/Masterpiece

It's set to be a dramatic final outing for Grantchester as well, with Alphy learning more about his past but also realising that there's more beyond the life he's living – prompting questions about his future and his beliefs.

Set in the heady summer of 1963, the synopsis also teases that Alphy will continue getting to know Meg, the Bishop's daughter. How that will turn out, we'll just have to wait and see...

The synopsis continues: "Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace. Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves!

"But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy.

"During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he’s doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbours becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbour’s son Raymond – and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had."

So, while many will be sad to see Grantchester go, it's safe to say that it'll be a fitting send-off. Green and Nair will also serve as executive producers on the final season, with it being written by Daisy Coulam, Richard Cookson, Nessah Muthy and Maya Sondhi.

Writer, series creator and executive producer Daisy Coulam also said of the show coming to an end: “At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now - cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy.

"Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Grantchester seasons 1-9 are available to stream on ITVX in the UK.

