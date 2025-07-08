Specifically, some fans have noted that Brosnan is very different from the description of Ron, a neck-tattooed former trade unionist character who had often been fan-cast as Ray Winstone.

Now, Richard Osman – the book's author, who has also been heavily involved in the adaptation – has defended the decision to cast the former James Bond star, telling Empire that "you have to do something unusual and different and interesting".

"Here’s the key thing about Pierce Brosnan playing Ron: Pierce Brosnan is who Ron would choose to play Ron," Osman explained.

"In the next book, I’ve got a scene with Ron and Ibrahim discussing who the best Bond is, and Ron is very much a Pierce Brosnan man. And Ibrahim is Timothy Dalton. For me, that’s the joy."

In response to Osman's justification, Brosnan himself said: "That’s bloody great. I love it. Timothy Dalton was a fantastic Bond. Brosnan wasn’t half bad either."

Meanwhile, Kingsley said of working with Brosnan: "My working relationship with Pierce is one of the best working relationships I’ve ever had in my career. We shared a trust that means we could go into a Laurel and Hardy riff at a moment’s notice, because we understood each other’s working rhythm."

The rest of the star-studded cast for the film includes Naomi Ackie, Sir Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Geoff Bell, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis and more.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

Director Chris Columbus previously told Collider of the cast: "Because of Richard Osman's writing, I was able to cast one of the best acting ensembles I've worked with since Harry Potter.

"Making this film was a dream. I truly hope I am fortunate enough to make a sequel. And another sequel. And another sequel..."

Read more:

The Thursday Murder Club will be released in cinemas on 22nd August before landing on Netflix on 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.