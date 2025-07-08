Thursday Murder Club writer Richard Osman defends one key casting choice: "You have to do something unusual"
One of the central quartet is noticeably different from how they're described on the page.
We're now just over a month away from the release of Netflix's adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, and fans are desperate to see what the key cast – Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie – have brought to the beloved characters.
However, there has been some concern about the differences between one of the quartet and their character as described on the page.
Specifically, some fans have noted that Brosnan is very different from the description of Ron, a neck-tattooed former trade unionist character who had often been fan-cast as Ray Winstone.
Now, Richard Osman – the book's author, who has also been heavily involved in the adaptation – has defended the decision to cast the former James Bond star, telling Empire that "you have to do something unusual and different and interesting".
"Here’s the key thing about Pierce Brosnan playing Ron: Pierce Brosnan is who Ron would choose to play Ron," Osman explained.
"In the next book, I’ve got a scene with Ron and Ibrahim discussing who the best Bond is, and Ron is very much a Pierce Brosnan man. And Ibrahim is Timothy Dalton. For me, that’s the joy."
In response to Osman's justification, Brosnan himself said: "That’s bloody great. I love it. Timothy Dalton was a fantastic Bond. Brosnan wasn’t half bad either."
Meanwhile, Kingsley said of working with Brosnan: "My working relationship with Pierce is one of the best working relationships I’ve ever had in my career. We shared a trust that means we could go into a Laurel and Hardy riff at a moment’s notice, because we understood each other’s working rhythm."
The rest of the star-studded cast for the film includes Naomi Ackie, Sir Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Geoff Bell, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis and more.
Director Chris Columbus previously told Collider of the cast: "Because of Richard Osman's writing, I was able to cast one of the best acting ensembles I've worked with since Harry Potter.
"Making this film was a dream. I truly hope I am fortunate enough to make a sequel. And another sequel. And another sequel..."
