The film, based on Richard Osman's novel of the same name, has been directed by Chris Columbus, comes from Amblin Entertainment, and is also set to star a host of British stars in supporting roles, including David Tennant and Naomi Ackie.

But when is the film set to be released and what else do we know about it thus far? Read on for everything you need to know about the adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club will be released on Netflix on Thursday 28th August 2025.

The movie wrapped filming in September 2024, and will be released just under a month before the release of Osman's latest book in the Thursday Murder Club series, The Impossible Fortune.

What is The Thursday Murder Club about?

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Richard Osman, and follows four retirees - Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

The synopsis for the film says: "When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands."

The movie has been directed by Chris Columbus, who was previously behind the first two Harry Potter films, and he recently told Collider that the film would be "sticking with the storyline of the first Thursday Murder Club novel", although he admitted that "certain events and plot devices have been changed".

"Other scenes were omitted for time," he explained. "But the essence of the book's sharp, witty humour and the emotional complexity of each character has been preserved. The film is a very faithful adaptation of the novel."

The film comes from Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment, with the famous director having visited the set during filming.

Who stars in The Thursday Murder Club?

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie for The Thursday Murder Club. Netflix

The cast of The Thursday Murder Club is headed up by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, playing Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce respectively.

Meanwhile, they are joined by the cream of the crop of British acting talent, including Naomi Ackie, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant and Daniels Mays, in supporting roles.

Here's a full list of the central cast members for The Thursday Murder Club:

Dame Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best

Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie

Sir Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif

Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft

Naomi Ackie as Donna de Freitas

Jonathan Pryce as Stephen Best

David Tennant as Ian Ventham

Daniel Mays as DCI Chris Hudson

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan Jankowski

Richard E Grant as TBC

Tom Ellis as TBC

Geoff Bell as Tony Curran

Paul Freeman as TBC

Sarah Niles as TBC

Ingrid Oliver as TBC

Is there a trailer for The Thursday Murder Club?

There isn't a trailer available for The Thursday Murder Club just yet, but we'd expect there shouldn't be too much longer to wait, with the film being released this summer.

We will make sure to add the trailer in right here once it is released.

