The footage also sees Joyce getting a little too excited when an actual, present day murder occurs, while also giving us glimpses at Naomi Ackie and Ingrid Oliver's characters.

You can watch the clip right here:

The official synopsis for the film says: "Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

"When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands."

The adaptation, which is directed by Chris Columbus and is produced by Steven Spielberg, features an all-star cast which also includes the likes of David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce and Daniel Mays.

Speaking about being cast in the film, Mays previously said: "I'd just arrived in Belgium to work on Bookish, Mark Gatiss's new show. Then my agent messaged: 'Here's the script [for The Thursday Murder Club], do a self-tape [audition], they're seeing eight actors on Monday, you've got to be in the mix...'

"Luckily, the part came my way. But it’s a who’s-who in that cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley.

"My first day on set there was the Queen, James Bond, Acorn Antiques and Gandhi! It was mad."

The Thursday Murder Club will be released on Netflix on 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

