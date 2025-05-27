Left homeless, the pair decide to attempt the Salt Path – an epic walk encompassing the coastline of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset – with the film charting their journey and the various people they meet along the way.

While one key aspect of the film is Moth's incredible resilience in the face of a debilitating condition he was told could cause death within months, another important theme is that of homelessness – and this is one talking point the stars hope resonates with audiences.

"I think that's one of the things that that Ray and Moth are really keen that people are left with," Anderson explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "Their perception of homelessness and people who are homeless, and to be more compassionate."

She continued that while taking on the roles and speaking with the real couple had given her and Isaacs some perception of what that situation must have been like for the Winns, it was impossible to truly understand how they must have felt.

"Even stepping into and pretending to experience what they have, you get the impression that you actually have no idea," she said. "That anyone who hasn't experienced that probably doesn't really understand the sense of potential hopelessness."

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in The Salt Path. Steve Tanner _ Black Bear

"And invisibility," added Isaacs. "And how open you are to abuse. I mean, the film is very positive, because her book is very positive, right? It was written as a memoir, as a gift to Moth.

"But actually, in their experience talking to them, [and] there's an indication of it early on [in the film]... there's many acts of kindness in the film and those things they remember, but they also experienced the other side of that – from both authorities and individuals – a lot."

He continued: "Ray texted yesterday to me that one of the things she hopes people get from the film is they will look twice at people sleeping in doorways and think about them as fellow human beings."

The Salt Path is coming to UK and Irish cinemas on Friday 30th May 2025.

