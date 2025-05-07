"It’s actually about three of them," Anderson said of the film. "It's about the two of them on the journey and it's about their relationship to nature that is unfolding in front of them and around them. It's the journey, both their interior journey and the exterior journey."

Isaacs added: "There was nothing romantic or sentimental about what they were doing. Incrementally, bit by bit, they became in tune with the tides and the dawn and where the animals were feeding, and when the blackberries were ripe. They became part of the landscape."

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Salt Path.

The Salt Path will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 30th May 2025 – so there's just a few weeks to go at time of writing.

The initial plan had been for the film to be released slightly earlier, towards the end of April, but that was then pushed back to the current date.

The film first premiered at the at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last September before playing at a special Gala screening in Cornwall in early May – and has so far received mostly positive reviews from critics.

What is The Salt Path about?

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in The Salt Path Steve Tanner, Black Bear

The film is based on Raynor Winn's 2018 memoir, and tells the true story of a couple who embark on a year-long coastal trek after suffering numerous setbacks.

Raynor and her husband Moth had been left homeless after they were evicted from their farm, not long after the latter had been diagnosed with the neurological condition corticobasal degeneration (CBD) – which often causes death within years.

Faced with such hardship, they decided to leave everything behind and attempt the Salt Path, an epic walk encompassing the coastline of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset. The film charts the highs and lows of their adventure and the memorable personalities they meet along the way.

The official synopsis teases that it is "a journey that is exhilarating, challenging, and liberating in equal measure. A portrayal of home, how it can be lost and rediscovered in the most unexpected ways."

The Salt Path cast

As mentioned above, the film is led by two of our finest actors in The X-Files and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson and Harry Potter and The White Lotus's Jason Isaacs, with that pair starring as Raynor and Moth Winn respectively.

Anderson and Isaacs have by far the most screen time, but there are also smaller supporting roles for James Lance (Ted Lasso) and Hermione Norris (Spooks).

Meanwhile, the film was written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) and is helmed by acclaimed theatre drector Marianne Elliott in her feature film debut.

The Salt Path trailer

The trailer for the film was launched exclusively by RadioTimes.com back in December 2024 – you can check it out below:

The Salt Path is coming to UK and Irish cinemas on Friday 30th May 2025.

