The Salt Path trailer sees The Crown and Harry Potter stars in touching true story
Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson lead this powerful drama.
Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson star in the emotional trailer for upcoming drama The Salt Path, which tells the true story of a couple who walk a 630-mile trek after becoming homeless.
Raynor (Anderson) and Moth Winn (Isaacs) lost everything in a bad business deal, which coincided with the latter's diagnosis with corticobasal degeneration (CBD) – a rare disease that often causes death within years.
Faced with such hardship, they decided to leave everything behind and attempt The Salt Path, an epic walk encompassing the coastline of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.
Their journey was recorded in a book written by Raynor herself, which serves as the basis for this feature film, charting the highs and lows of their adventure and the memorable personalities they meet along the way.
RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which can be viewed at the top of this page.
The synopsis reads: "After being forcibly removed from their home, they make the desperate decision to walk in the hope that, in nature, they will find solace and a sense of acceptance.
"With depleted resources, only a tent and some essentials between them, every step along the path is a testament to their growing strength and determination.
"The Salt Path is a journey that is exhilarating, challenging, and liberating in equal measure. A portrayal of home, how it can be lost and rediscovered in the most unexpected ways."
The book has been adapted by She Said and Small Axe screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz, while Tony and Olivier Award-winning theatre director Marianne Elliott makes her feature film debut with this project.
The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, where it received a generally positive reception from critics in attendance, with a theatrical release currently in the works.
Isaacs is known for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as well as for roles in Case Histories, Star Trek: Discovery and The Death of Stalin.
Anderson rose to global stardom as one of the co-leads in sci-fi drama The X Files, while she has recently earned acclaim for her portrayal of therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education and former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.
The Salt Path is coming soon to cinemas.
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.