Faced with such hardship, they decided to leave everything behind and attempt The Salt Path, an epic walk encompassing the coastline of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.

Their journey was recorded in a book written by Raynor herself, which serves as the basis for this feature film, charting the highs and lows of their adventure and the memorable personalities they meet along the way.

RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which can be viewed at the top of this page.

The synopsis reads: "After being forcibly removed from their home, they make the desperate decision to walk in the hope that, in nature, they will find solace and a sense of acceptance.

"With depleted resources, only a tent and some essentials between them, every step along the path is a testament to their growing strength and determination.

"The Salt Path is a journey that is exhilarating, challenging, and liberating in equal measure. A portrayal of home, how it can be lost and rediscovered in the most unexpected ways."

The book has been adapted by She Said and Small Axe screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz, while Tony and Olivier Award-winning theatre director Marianne Elliott makes her feature film debut with this project.

The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, where it received a generally positive reception from critics in attendance, with a theatrical release currently in the works.

Isaacs is known for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as well as for roles in Case Histories, Star Trek: Discovery and The Death of Stalin.

Anderson rose to global stardom as one of the co-leads in sci-fi drama The X Files, while she has recently earned acclaim for her portrayal of therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education and former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

The Salt Path is coming soon to cinemas.

