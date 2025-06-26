It will then be available to watch on Netflix from 28th August.

The star-studded adaptation sees Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie step into the shoes of retirees Elizabeth (an ex-spy), Ron (a union leader), Ibrahim (a former psychiatrist) and Joyce (a retired nurse) respectively.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

The quartet reside in the same retirement village, and get together to solve cold cases for fun.

But, as the recently released trailer teased, their sleuthing skills will be put to the test when a murder takes place on their doorstep.

It also showed footage of some the supporting cast, which includes Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice) and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as the police officers assigned to the case, and David Tennant as the sketchy owner of the retirement village.

The Thursday Murder Club will be released in cinemas on 22nd August before landing on Netflix on 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

