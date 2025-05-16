"I mean, you've got some really pro actors there: Kacey [Ainsworth], Tessa [Peake-Jones], Robson [Green] and Al [Weaver], and Tom [Brittney] is so lovely. They're really top notch. So I felt in really good company.

"But I think it was time to move on. Although I do miss that wig. I didn't want to move on from it."

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie Evans in Grantchester. ITV

When asked whether she ever watches the show now that's she's left it, Ritchie said: "I haven’t, only because there's something about watching something after you've left that can be a little bit painful. But I'm so pleased.

"I think he's doing a brilliant job, Rishi [Nair], as the new vicar, and we got to cross over and hang out a bit, which was really nice. He's a really nice guy. And Tom, I think, directed some of the episodes, so they've obviously crossed over."

Ritchie obviously starred in the beloved series as Bonnie, Will's wife, who was central to much of the previous season's drama as Will continued to battle with some personal issues.

Ritchie starred in the show from 2022 with season 7, but can now be seen in upcoming ITV crime thriller Code of Silence as DS Ashleigh Francis.

The series comes from Hijack and Baptiste writer Catherine Moulton and centres on Rose Ayling-Ellis's Alison Brooks.

The official synopsis reads: "Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan)."

It continues: "Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before.

"Juggling the pressures of undercover work, family struggles, and the fallout of a long-term relationship, Alison must navigate a world of deception and danger, testing her resilience and ultimately reshaping her life forever."

Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.

