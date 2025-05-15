And now Charlotte Ritchie – who played the lead role of Alison Cooper in the series – has revealed she'd certainly be up for reprising her role if a big-screen project did indeed materialise, even though she's not aware of anything in the pipeline for now.

"Well, listen, you let me know if you hear anything else about that, because so far, I don't know about a movie," she told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview while promoting new ITV thriller Code of Silence.

"But I would drop everything to do anything again with those guys."

Meanwhile, Ritchie – whose other TV credits over the years have included Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, Feel Good and You – also revealed that Ghosts is now the show that she gets recognised for most often.

"It's definitely the one I get the warmest reception for, I would say," she revealed.

"There's something about the tone of that show that seems to really make people feel good, which is the best thing ever. I love how much heart the show has and I feel so proud of it and so glad to be part of it."

Code of Silence stars Rose Ayling-Ellis as deaf canteen worker Alison Brooks, who finds herself at the centre of a high-stakes police investigation, while Ritchie plays police officer DS Ashleigh Francis in the drama.

The synopsis, courtesy of ITV, teases: "Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan).

"Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before."

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.

