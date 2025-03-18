Rose Ayling-Ellis's crime thriller Code of Silence confirms air date with first pics
The trailblazing Strictly champ plays an undercover police asset in the ITV thriller.
Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of ITV's "groundbreaking" new crime drama Code of Silence, playing a police canteen worker and skilled lip reader, whose skills are called upon for a perilous undercover operation.
The series comes from Hijack and Baptiste writer Catherine Moulton, who drew upon her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss, with Ayling-Ellis playing the central role of "smart and determined deaf woman" Alison Brooks.
The synopsis, courtesy of ITV, teases: "Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan).
"Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before."
The image above gives us our first look at Ghosts, You and Grantchester alum Ritchie in the role of DS Francis, while below, we see Black Doves star Buchan as her senior colleague, DI Marsh.
Alison's mission will become even more complicated when she crosses paths with recent gang recruit Liam Barlow (played by Kieron Moore, below), with whom she forms an "unexpected and dangerous bond".
The synopsis concludes: "Juggling the pressures of undercover work, family struggles, and the fallout of a long-term relationship, Alison must navigate a world of deception and danger, testing her resilience and ultimately reshaping her life forever."
Code of Silence will premiere on Sunday 18th May on ITV1 and ITVX (and STV/STV Player in Scotland).
ITV has assured that the show boasts "a diverse cast and crew from the deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse communities".
Diarmuid Goggins (Kin) and Chanya Button (Doctor Who) serve as directors on the project, while Will Truefitt and Benji Walters (Noughts + Crosses) join creator Moulton on the writing team.
The supporting cast includes Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (The Witcher), Joe Absolom (Doc Martin), Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen), Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale), Fifi Garfield (Deaf Funny) and Rolf Choutan. John Bishop is also set to cameo.
Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.