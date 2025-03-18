The synopsis, courtesy of ITV, teases: "Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan).

"Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before."

Charlotte Ritchie and Rose Ayling-Ellis star in Code of Silence Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

The image above gives us our first look at Ghosts, You and Grantchester alum Ritchie in the role of DS Francis, while below, we see Black Doves star Buchan as her senior colleague, DI Marsh.

Andrew Buchan stars in Code of Silence. Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

Alison's mission will become even more complicated when she crosses paths with recent gang recruit Liam Barlow (played by Kieron Moore, below), with whom she forms an "unexpected and dangerous bond".

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore star in Code of Silence Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

The synopsis concludes: "Juggling the pressures of undercover work, family struggles, and the fallout of a long-term relationship, Alison must navigate a world of deception and danger, testing her resilience and ultimately reshaping her life forever."

Kieron Moore as Liam in Code of Silence. Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

Code of Silence will premiere on Sunday 18th May on ITV1 and ITVX (and STV/STV Player in Scotland).

ITV has assured that the show boasts "a diverse cast and crew from the deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse communities".

Diarmuid Goggins (Kin) and Chanya Button (Doctor Who) serve as directors on the project, while Will Truefitt and Benji Walters (Noughts + Crosses) join creator Moulton on the writing team.

The supporting cast includes Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (The Witcher), Joe Absolom (Doc Martin), Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen), Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale), Fifi Garfield (Deaf Funny) and Rolf Choutan. John Bishop is also set to cameo.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.