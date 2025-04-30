Described as a "cat and mouse thriller", the series – which was initially announced under the working title Catch You Later last year – will tell the story of a police detective haunted by one case he failed to solve.

That crime concerns a stalker who frequently taunted his town, toying with his victims before eventually killing them.

Watkins stars as the detective, named Huw Miller, who is just beginning to settle into retirement when he suddenly thinks he has found the elusive killer in the shape of his new neighbour Patrick Harbottle (Green).

According to the official synopsis: "What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw's world begins to crumble around him.

"Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth.

"But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Last year, Green tased to RadioTimes.com and other press that the series would see him exercising "an acting muscle" he hadn't done "in 40 years", and called the drama "very dark and edgy".

Meanwhile, more recently Watkins and Green spoke about the series to Deadline, with the former explaining: "The cat and mouse dynamic is really good."

And Green added: "The way Patrick says 'catch you later' triggers something within Huw, who thinks he has his man.

"Patrick is over-friendly, and Huw feels everything is not quite what it seems. Very quickly you realise there is a game being played, but is Patrick a stalker and is Huw on the right track or spiralling out of control psychologically?"

The series was written by Tom Grieves and also includes Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge) in its cast.

The Game will debut on 5 on Monday 12th May at 5pm.

