As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, he is shaken when Patrick Harbottle (Green) moves in next door and says "catch you later", making Huw more determined than ever to nab the killer.

"The cast and mouse dynamic is really good," Watkins told Deadline. "It's a game where these two men are almost stalking each other," Green added.

Robson Green. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Channel 5 has described the dynamic between the pair as a "high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours", as Huw's obsession may push him close to the brink.

"The way Patrick says 'catch you later' triggers something within Huw, who thinks he has his man," Green told the publication.

"Patrick is over-friendly, and Huw feels everything is not quite what it seems. Very quickly you realise there is a game being played, but is Patrick a stalker and is Huw on the right track or spiralling out of control psychologically?"

He continued: "The amazing thing that plays out in this series is the capitulation of Huw, played beautifully by Jason, and whether Patrick is just a friendly guy concerned about his welfare, or if he is psychologically torturing him.

"The audience will wonder what his motives are."

Read more:

Sunetra Sarker also stars as Huw's wife, as his family suffer as he goes down the rabbit hole of the criminal that once plagued his career.

Robson Green previously teased this role to RadioTimes.com and other press in early 2024, revealing he would be exercising "an acting muscle" he hadn't done "in 40 years".

"It's a beauty," he said, while keeping his lips sealed on what the role would entail. "Very dark and edgy. It's really great. I can't tell you what it is until they announce it but [it's got] some great people. It's going to be great."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.