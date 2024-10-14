As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, the case still plays on his mind and when Patrick Harbottle (Green) moves in next door and says "catch you later", Huw is determined he has got his man.

The synopsis continues: "What follows is a high stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw's world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilty of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth.

"But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Robson Green previously teased this upcoming role to RadioTimes.com and other press earlier this year, revealing he would be exercising "an acting muscle" he hadn't done "in 40 years".

"It's a beauty," he said, while keeping his lips sealed on what the role would entail. "Very dark and edge. It's really great. I can't tell you what it is until they announce it but [it's got] some great people. It's going to be great."

With filming set to commence next month, Sunetra Sarker (Casualty) will also star, with further casting likely to be announced in due course.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 5 and Paramount+ commented: "We're thrilled to bring this trio of brilliant actors in Jason, Robson and Sunetra to this fantastic and compelling story.

"It's a privilege to welcome Jason and Sunetra back to Channel 5 and we are delighted to have Robson in one of our dramas for the first time. We think the Channel 5 audience is going to love Tom Grieves' fascinating cat and mouse thriller."

Watkins said he is "really excited" to do another thriller with Channel 5. "Another complex and fascinating script: so looking forward to beginning filming!"

Robson Green said: "I am so stoked to be working alongside Jason Watkins again on the new Channel 5 drama, Catch You Later. Jason is such a talented actor with a remarkable ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters.

"The psychological thriller aspect of the story promises to be a gripping ride, and I can't wait to dive into the cat-and-mouse dynamics that Tom Grieve has crafted. It's going to be an unforgettable journey!"

