Newcomer Edison Alcaide will star as de Menezes, and will be joined alongside Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Max Beesley (The Midwich Cuckoos), Emily Mortimer (Paddington in Peru), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow), Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) and Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal).

Hill plays Sir Ian Blair, then-Met Police commissioner, while Tovey plays one of Blair's deputy assistant commissioners along with Max Beesley, who plays assistant commissioner Andy Hayman, who led the Met's investigation into the bombings.

Meanwhile, Mortimer plays Cressida Dick, then-gold commander of the surveillance operation pursuing those presumed responsible for the bombings.

Mays plays principal forensic investigator Cliff Todd as Laura Aikman plays Lana Vandenberghe, a secretary at the Independent Police Complains Commission.

A memorial of Charles de Menezes. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Rounding out the cast is Jennings, who plays barrister Michael Mansfield KC, who represents the family of Jean Charles de Menezes at the inquest into his shooting.

Jean Charles de Menezes's parents and other relatives served as consultants for the series.

The four-parter is "told from multiple perspectives of those involved", as it "examines how memory - both accurate and distorted - can be turned into fact and shape our understanding of the truth".

The synopsis reads: "Set 20 years ago, as London reels from the devastating suicide bomb attacks of 7th July 2005, the Metropolitan Police launches a large-scale counter terrorism operation to prevent further attacks.

"Unbeknownst to them, another terrorist cell plots an assault that could equal the devastation of 7/7."

Jeff Pope said of the announcement: "This is an incredibly important story to tell, and we’ve got a heavyweight ensemble cast in place that will help us examine the events that led to the tragic shooting of the innocent Jean Charles de Menezes.

"He was just a commuter who was tracked for nearly an hour with surveillance failing to correctly identify him, before he was shot dead on a crowded tube train, leaving his family to try and shine a light on the critical errors that led to this devastating tragedy."

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes premieres on Disney Plus in spring 2025.

