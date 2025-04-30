The news was announced alongside the release of a brief 20-second trailer, which begins with a man holding up a newspaper that bears the headline: "Dexter Morgan is dead" only for the paper to be lowered to reveal that the man is none other than Dexter himself (Michael C Hall).

You can see the teaser below:

Production is currently ongoing on the series in New York, with Hall reprising his titular role as the serial killer and Clyde Phillips back as showrunner following his work on the original series and previous spin-offs New Blood and Original Sin.

The show is a continuation of New Blood, with the official synopsis teasing that it will pick up weeks after Dexter takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, awakening from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace.

The synopsis continues: "Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy.

"When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together."

The series also includes key roles for Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to guest appearances from Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively.

Hall previously explained in an interview with Vanity Fair that Resurrection hits "undo" on the underwhelming ending to New Blood, while Phillips has teased that he hopes to continue releasing new Dexter projects "for years".

And those sentiments have also been backed up by Hall, who said: "The thinking is not to come back for a sort of self-contained one-off again, but leave it open to further exploration. The intention, and hope, is that the story will continue beyond this."

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday 11th July 2025.

