Dexter: Resurrection release date speculation and latest news
Michael C Hall is back for a surprise sequel to New Blood.
It's been a rough decade for Dexter fans, who were first dealt one of the most reviled final episodes in the entire "peak TV" era – and then a belated revival that, somehow, went down even worse.
Despite evidence to the contrary, star Michael C Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips seemingly remain confident that they can craft an end to this serial killer thriller that doesn't send the internet into a total meltdown.
Enter Dexter: Resurrection, which picks up after a shocking twist in prequel series Original Sin, which revealed that the lethal vigilante of the title is still alive and kicking – despite suffering a bullet wound that seemed fatal to the casual observer.
This month, it was revealed that three more familiar faces from the Dexter family are joining Hall for this latest entry, which will send the character into uncharted territory, with Phillips at the helm once again.
If you're excited, or at least intrigued, about Dexter: Resurrection, read on for everything we know about the series so far.
Dexter: Resurrection release date speculation
Dexter: Resurrection does not yet have a specific release date, but Paramount has confirmed that it intends to launch the series in summer 2025.
Notably, the final season of the original Dexter series was also a summer premiere, kicking off in June 2013 and concluding that September, so it's possible that the streamer has a similar timeline in mind for this latest revival.
That would also put appropriate space between Resurrection and Dexter prequel Original Sin, which is set to air its season 1 finale this coming Valentine's Day (Friday 14th February).
We'll update this page once more information on the Dexter: Resurrection release date comes to light.
Dexter: Resurrection cast
Dexter stars Michael C Hall, David Zayas and James Remar are confirmed to be returning for Resurrection, while New Blood's Jack Alcott has also been added to the line-up.
Of course, fans will know that Hall plays the title character – vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan – and Resurrection is shaping up to be a real family reunion, with Remar as his late adoptive father, Harry, and Alcott as his surviving son, Harrison.
Meanwhile, Zayas is reprising the role of Detective Angel Batista in a series regular capacity (after only making a guest appearance in preceding miniseries New Blood), with further casting expected to be announced in due course.
What is Dexter: Resurrection about?
Dexter: Resurrection picks up after the opening scene of prequel series Original Sin, which reveals that Dexter survived his near-fatal shooting in New Blood – which opens the door to an all-new chapter.
Longtime viewers may remember that the 2022 finale ended with Dexter urging his son, Harrison, to kill him, as he fears that his violent crimes will only continue as long as he draws breath.
However, the seemingly fatal shot to the chest proves to be a near-miss in Original Sin's opening scene, which frames the prequel as memories racing through the Dexter's head as he receives urgent medical care.
On the plausibility of the storyline, Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips said (via The Hollywood Reporter): "As we will learn at the beginning of Resurrection, if Dexter had been shot on a summer's day, he would have died.
"But he was shot in zero-degree temperature in the snow. He didn't bleed out and they were able to save him. That's how we were able to resurrect him."
As for why the series is coming back from the dead for a second time, Phillips added that he and star Michael C Hall were keen to return to the material as the show is in their "bones".
On the divisive – and now retconned – New Blood ending, the screenwriter explained: "The internet went insane over it because they loved Dexter so much and they love Michael Hall so much.
"I didn’t want him going off to prison or disappearing into the fog or any of that business, so I decided to be bold about it. The internet hated it."
Following the mixed response to Dexter season 8, Resurrection will be the third stab (pun intended) at crafting a satisfying closing chapter to the story of Hall's chilling character. Our fingers are crossed that it works out this time.
Is there a trailer for Dexter: Resurrection?
Not just yet, but we'll update this page once new footage arrives.
Dexter: Resurrection is coming soon.
