Speaking to Deadline, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi confirmed: “We have other spin-offs that we’re working on right now, one of which – which I won’t get into – is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line."

Talking about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, she added: “There’s a number of other spin-offs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this is the most intimate one.”

So, while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been described as "intimate", it doesn't seem as though that general feeling will be one that continues in these other spin-off series plans.

Naturally, Game of Thrones fans are used to big budgets, breathtaking visual effects and expansive sets to immerse viewers in the world, so it seems as though there's plenty on that front to look forward to.

While no further details have been given on this potential Targaryen series, the dragonlord dynasty have been no strangers to the limelight so far.

Of course, both the original series of Game of Thrones and the more recent House of the Dragon have centred on various members of the clan, with House of the Dragon season 2 ending on the precipice of an epic battle between the Targaryens and Hightowers.

There's been no confirmed release date for House of the Dragon's third season just yet but most recently, series stars Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel confirmed that they have received scripts for the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes of the upcoming season.

As for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, George RR Martin has updated fans on the show's progress, confirming that "it's done" and that the series would be coming out in "late" 2025.

Martin previously confirmed that he has seen all six episodes of the new show, stating that he "loved them".

Speaking to what A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has in store for viewers, Orsi also revealed: “You’re going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man.

“So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good. We’re looking at it as a holistic piece, seasons 2 and 3, because there’s three novellas.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming soon.

