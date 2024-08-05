The fantasy legend is credited as both creator and executive producer on this latest addition to the Westeros universe, which takes inspiration from a trilogy of novellas titled the Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Following Ser Duncan the Tall (or 'Dunk') and Aegon V Targaryen (or 'Egg'), the books are fan favourites and have been in development for the screen for the past decade. Here's hoping its worth the wait!

Read on for everything we know so far about Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

More like this

Peter Claffey stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does not yet have a confirmed release date, but we do know its coming at some point in 2025.

The series commenced filming in June 2024, and the cameras are expected to keep rolling for the next few months at least.

However, it may not require quite as much time in production as House of the Dragon, due to its shorter runtime – the first season is comprised of only six episodes.

When A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is ready for release, it will most likely come to Sky Atlantic and NOW, which is typically the home of HBO and Max content in the UK.

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set? Game of Thrones connection explained

Peter Vaughan plays Aemon Targaryen in Game of Thrones. HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones, meaning it's unlikely that we'll be seeing any cameos from stars of the original series.

This also puts it considerably further up the timeline than hit prequel House of the Dragon, which unfolds approximately seven decades before the Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Nevertheless, one piece of connective tissue comes in the form of Aemon Targaryen (played by the late Peter Vaughan in various episodes in the first five seasons), who is the brother of Aegon V or 'Egg'.

He renounced his claim to the throne in order to become a maester and brother of the Night Watch, where he crossed paths with Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Alas, he did not know that the young warrior was actually his great-great nephew.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was previously used as the title of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2, paying tribute to Martin's trilogy of novellas, which came out many years prior to its broadcast.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms chronicles the formative experiences of Ser Duncan 'Dunk' the Tall (future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Aegon V 'Egg' Targaryen (future king).

Their adventures take place during a tumultuous period for Westeros, when the land is still recovering from a schism in House Targaryen that led to a period of brutal conflict, from which King Daeron II Targaryen emerged victorious.

Peter Claffey (Wreck) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) take the lead roles of Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Bertie Carvel (Dalgliesh) also appearing as King Daeron II's son and trusted hand, Baelor.

Is there A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer?

Kind of. While not exactly a full cinematic trailer, you can catch a few seconds of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in the sizzle reel below, which showcases upcoming shows for US streaming service Max. Watch here:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming soon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.