Her presence was fleeting but those of you who have read the books will know that she plays a very important role in his life (more on her later).

But will we see any of that explored in future episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Dalgliesh season 4.

Has Dalgliesh been renewed for season 4?

Channel 5 has yet to confirm if there will be a fourth season of Dalgliesh.

Speaking ahead of season 3 about the show's future, Bertie Carvel said: "There have been conversations and I'd certainly love to do more.

"There are not that many more novels to adapt. But I don't know, it's above my pay grade, really, to know what the future will be.

"I'd certainly love to do more, let's put it that way."

When could a potential Dalgliesh season 4 air?

Season 1 debuted in November 2021, but then fans had to wait until April 2023 for season 2, with season 3 then arriving in December 2024.

While there's currently no word on season 4, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until late 2025 at least, but past seasons suggest it could be an early 2026 release date.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could return for a potential Dalgliesh season 4?

Bertie Carvel and Carlyss Peer in Dalgliesh. Channel 5/Christopher Barr

It's a given that Bertie Carvel will return as Adam Dalgliesh if season 4 is given the thumbs up.

As for who else could return, there's Claire Goose as Dr Emma Lavenham, and Alistair Brammer could potentially reappear as DS Daniel Tarrant.

As for Miskin, when we last left her she was expecting a baby, so it remains to be seen if she will feature in the next season.

Expect plenty of new guest stars also – and possibly some new detectives working alongside Dalgliesh.

What could happen in a potential Dalgliesh season 4?

9 of the Dalgliesh novels have been adapted so far:

Season 1: Shroud for a Nightingale, The Black Tower and A Taste for Death.

Season 2: Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room.

Season 3: Death in Holy Orders, Cover Her Face and Devices and Desires.

That leaves five more books ready and waiting to be adapted:

A Mind to Murder

Unnatural Causes

Original Sin

The Lighthouse

The Private Patient

At the end of season 3, Dalgliesh looks set to explore a romance with Dr Emma Lavenham, and fans of the books will know that the pair do start dating, although his police work often gets in the way, which creates some friction.

But eventually, they find their rhythm and in PD James's final novel, The Private Patient, they get married, something Carvel believes Miskin played a role in facilitating.

"She unlocks the growth that has been waiting to happen throughout these whole three seasons," he said. "He's moved in various different directions in terms of his secret heart, and she kind of holds the key in a funny kind of way.

"PD James had this great phrase about Dalgliesh having a sliver of ice in the heart, and I think she was talking about his ruthlessness more than anything else.

"But also, I think about that in terms of his wound and the grief, which is where we’ve started him with this series, and that actually the slow thawing of that sliver of ice is what's been happening for these three years."

Carvel continued: "A huge part of that is down to Miskin and the not always straightforward relationship that those two enjoy. And of course, you now know he’s going to, by the end of the series, take a leap, take a risk, and open himself to potential damage again by beginning a new relationship with Emma Lavenham.

"But it's because of Miskin, it's because of the learning that, I think, has gone there, and because, in a way, he's closed doors before, and that's not completing him. He knows that he has to kind of open it again and take a risk."

Bertie Carvel in Dalgliesh season 3. Christopher Barr/Channel 5

Before season 3 arrived, Carvel also said that should viewer demand outlast James's novels, he would be interested in exploring original stories from the showrunner.

"Adaptation is such a sensitive thing," he said. "Helen Edmundson, who's the lead writer and the showrunner... I think she is a genuinely extraordinary adapter, but she's also an extraordinary writer of original material.

"I think she's so sensitively and brilliantly and cleverly adapted these things, I would love to know what she could do... I'm very excited by her stewardship of the character."

Carvel explained: "I think she’s remained true to PD James, but you can never deliver the source material because the format is different. It's always going to be an original thing.

"And I guess what I'm saying is I'm really excited to see what Helen wants to do next."

Is there a trailer for a potential Dalgliesh season 4?

No, as a renewal hasn't yet been confirmed.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Dalgliesh seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on My5.

