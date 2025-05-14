Variety reports that a first-look trailer for the series at WBD’s recent upfront presentation confirmed the new 2026 release window - but HBO CEO Casey Bloys narrowed that down by announcing that it's set for "winter" (so, in early 2026).

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead the cast of the six-part series, adapted from George RR Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, which introduced readers to the exploits of Ser Duncan the Tall (or 'Dunk') and his squire, future king Aegon V Targaryen (or 'Egg').

Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Max/YouTube

It takes place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with the synopsis for the show reading: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Steffan Hill/HBO

However, Thrones fans won't be left wanting, with plenty of spin-offs in the works - including season 3 of House of the Dragon.

Filming is currently under way for the third instalment, which follows the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen and the devastating war known as the Dance of Dragons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released in 2026.

