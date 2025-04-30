It followed a slightly different pattern to the original run, which aired for nine seasons between 1981 and 1991, following one case over the entire series rather than adopting a case-of-the-week approach.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The season will follow on from the events of the debut run, with an official synopsis teasing that it will see Bergerac start to "put his life back together".

It continues: "Jim’s even tentatively dating, with his daughter’s encouragement, although it’s a big step for him. But then he meets Nicola, a visitor to Jersey, and they connect. Could this be the start of something for Jim?"

But of course, it's not just a potential relationship on the cards for the detective – he's also back on a new case, this time concerning the murder of a groom in his hotel room.

Zoë Wanamaker and Damien Molony star in Bergerac. U

According to the synopsis, "Jim will have to decipher the victim’s cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice.

"And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

Toby Whithouse is the chief writer for the series, while there are also writing credits for Ashley Sanders, Emilie Robson and Faebian Averies.

Meanwhile, in addition to Molony, the follow-up season will also see the returns of Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, while further cast will be confirmed in the coming months.

Speaking about news of the return, Molony said he was "so excited" to be "heading back to the beautiful island of Jersey".

He added: "Bringing this iconic role back has been an incredible experience. My predecessor had solved six crimes in the time it’s taken for me to solve one, so I have a bit of catching up to do.

"I can’t wait to explore the character of Jim Bergerac further and see what case we crack next."

"I am so delighted we’re retuning to Jersey for a second series of Bergerac," added UKTV's head of drama commissioning, Helen Perry. "Toby Whithouse and Blacklight TV have done a remarkable job, taking a much-loved classic and reinventing it for today’s audience.

"Damien is mesmerising as Jim, and is matched by Zoë and Robert brilliantly. Viewers loved the first series, so we’re thrilled to be taking them back to the beautiful island of Jersey for another thrilling investigation that’s even more twisty than the first."

Bergerac will return to U&DRAMA in 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.