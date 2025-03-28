But are we heading back to the island?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Death in Paradise season 15.

Is Death in Paradise returning for season 15?

The BBC hasn't officially announced if Death in Paradise will be returning for season 15, but back in February, Don Gilet confirmed that the cast and crew would be heading back to Guadeloupe to film season 15 at the end of April.

When could a potential Death in Paradise season 15 air?

We'd expect another Christmas special followed by the arrival of season 15 in early 2025, most likely January, but February isn't out of the question either.

Who could return for a potential Death in Paradise season 15?

It remains to be seen if Don Warrington will return as Selwyn Patterson, who decided not to accept his job back.

But he could change his mind after some time away, or perhaps he'll return to the show in a freelance capacity.

Don Gilet's Mervin Wilson, who was all set to head back to London, is staying put following a major revelation (more on that in a bit).

His return hasn't been officially announced but as we mentioned previously, Gilet himself has been talking about filming season 15 co clearly, he's not going anywhere.

We'd expect to see him alongside:

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

And expect plenty of new guest stars, too.

What could happen in a potential Death in Paradise season 15?

Murders, of course.

But alongside that, Mervin has just found out that he has a brother, so we'd hope to see that relationship develop and for the detective to finally feel at home in the Caribbean.

As for the rest of the characters, that's tricky to predict at this moment.

Catherine revealed that she was "seeing someone" in season 14. Will that blossom into something more?

Alongside their professional responsibilities and dramas, we'd also expect some personal dilemmas and developments for Naomi, Darlene and the newest member of the team, Seb.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

