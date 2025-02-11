Gilet revealed that the start date isn't too far away, saying: "Unfortunately, it is about April time, end of April."

When his co-star, Jackson, asked why returning to the sunshine is unfortunate, Gilet laughed and said that he "just meant for the people I am going to leave".

Given the show's history thus far, we'd imagine this news means it is sticking to its regular schedule, with season 15 likely to air in January 2026, following a Christmas special. However, that is all currently yet to be confirmed.

Gilet took on the role of the show's lead detective during the 2024 Christmas special, with his character Mervin Wilson taking over from Ralf Little's Neville Parker.

Read more:

Before Death in Paradise does return for season 15, there is still the small matter of the rest of season 14, which is heating up with fears that Don Warrington's Selwyn Patterson could be about to lose his job as commissioner.

Following that, Beyond Paradise will be back for its third season, picking up with Kris Marshall's Humphrey and Sally Bretton's Martha after we last saw them in that show's Christmas special.

The other show set in the 'Paraverse', Return to Paradise, only debuted at the end of last year, and as of now it is yet to be confirmed whether it will be back for a season 2.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 14th February at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.