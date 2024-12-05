The six-episode murder mystery is set in the fictional beachside town of Dolphin Cove, Australia – the hometown of Mackenzie Clarke, a DI who moved to London six years ago.

But she reluctantly fled back Down Under after she was accused of evidence tampering on a big case, which meant she was forced to face her ex, forensic pathologist Glenn Strong, who she abandoned at the altar before she left the first time.

Over the course of the series, Mackenzie longed for her name to be cleared so that she could resume her role in the MET Police, but as her feelings for Glenn resurfaced and she settled into a nice rhythm, she began to question whether London was the right place for her after all.

But are we heading back to Dolphin Cove to find out what's next?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Return to Paradise season 2.

Is Return to Paradise returning for season 2?

There's currently no word on the future of Return to Paradise.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Return to Paradise season 2 air?

The first season of Return to Paradise arrived in September in Australia and November in the UK.

If season 2 does get the green light, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until mid to late 2025.

In the meantime, you can catch the Death in Paradise Christmas special on Sunday 22nd December at 8:30pm on on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm.

Who could return for a potential Return to Paradise season 2?

Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

We'd expect all of the following to feature in the second outing:

Anna Samson as Mackenzie Clarke

Tai Hara as Glenn Strong

Lloyd Griffith as Colin Cartwright

Catherine McClements as Philomena Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Aaron McGrath as Felix Wilkinson

Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon

And there will also be a new raft of guest stars.

What could happen in a potential Return to Paradise season 2?

Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon. (ANDREA DEMETRIADES),Embargoed for publication until 12th NovemberRed Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

At the end of season 1, Mackenzie made the decision to head back to London after she was cleared of evidence tampering, but despite her initial reluctance to return to Dolphin Cove, she wasn't ecstatic about leaving. In fact this time, she wanted to stay and if season 2 is commissioned, then Mackenzie will, of course, remain in her hometown, at least for the time being, otherwise there wouldn't be much of a show, would there?

But what does the future hold for her and Glenn? He is now engaged to Daisy after she proposed to him, but Mackenzie then overheard her ex telling Frankie the dog that he thinks he still loves her, which is quite the pickle indeed.

It's safe to say Glenn and Daisy aren't built to last, but how long will Glenn continue to pretend that everything's hunky dory?

Daisy could clearly sense that there was still something bubbling away between her partner and his ex. Will she decide to pull the plug on her relationship?

And will Mack and Glenn be able to take that next step and actually tie the knot if they do get back together?

Season 2 can't arrive quickly enough.

Is there a trailer for a potential Return to Paradise season 2?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If season 2 is given the thumbs up, expect the trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Return to Paradise airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

