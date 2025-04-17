Return to Paradise shifts the focus Down Under, telling the story of Anna Samson's Aussie detective Mackenzie Clarke as she is forced to head back to her hometown after a stint working for the Metropolitan Police in London.

She's eager to get back to the UK, but matters beyond her control will see her stay put in Dolphin Cove for at least the foreseeable future, with more crimes unfolding in the picturesque coastal neighbourhood.

The synopsis for season 2 teases: "[Mack's] compulsion to solve impossible cases serves as a great distraction, and there's no shortage of murders to investigate.

"From the literary world to state-of-the-art shark labs, dating apps and rock concerts, Mack and her team face challenging mysteries with their unique blend of humour and tenacity.

"But Mack’s biggest challenge of all? Finding a way to exist in Dolphin Cove as the ultimate outsider."

The story will also pick up after that major season 1 cliffhanger, which saw Mack's ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) make a declaration of love, despite now being engaged to another woman.

Samson and Hara are back to lead the Return to Paradise cast, alongside fellow regulars Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Catherine McClements (Apple Cider Vinegar), Celia Ireland (Wentworth), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

In a similar fashion to its parent show, Return to Paradise will also maintain its revolving door of guest stars, which includes You Am I vocalist Tim Rogers in season 2. Meanwhile, Ardal O'Hanlon will make his second appearance on the show as former Death in Paradise lead Jack Mooney.

Executive producer Tim Key said: "We were delighted that the world took Mack and the rest of the Australian team to their hearts and it's a pleasure to be back on the beat with the wonderful cast and crew Down Under.

"We can promise another series full of ingenious murders, romantic complications and glorious Australian locations, all infused with the unique warmth and humour of the Paradise shows."

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisitions, commented: "More than five million UK viewers took the trip to Dolphin Cove last year, and I'm so pleased that we will soon be heading back Down Under to join Mack and the team for six fiendishly clever and wonderfully entertaining new cases."

Return to Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

