But despite her resistance to sticking around, it doesn't take long for her to get stuck back into doing what she does best: solving crime – all while doing her best to avoid any run-ins with the many locals who are not pleased to see her back.

Ahead of its debut, co-creator Peter Mattessi spoke about the challenge of creating compelling mysteries for the show's audience, describing it as "nightmarish" process.

"I still have traumatic flashbacks to being in the story room trying to figure out how to make these puzzles function," he said.

"Audiences for shows like this are the most engaged audiences you'll ever find. They are so across the genre; they understand the patterns, the tricks, the way you can conceal clues, the way you can reveal clues… they're all over it.

"You have to be mindful of that, because they won't forgive you if you get it wrong."

Only time will tell if Return to Paradise will go down a treat with viewers – but conundrums are not all that it has to offer.

Mackenzie's ongoing personal drama will keep you entertained, as will her interactions with the rest of the cast, which includes an array of well-known Australian talent, plus some faces you might not recognise.

Find out about the Return to Paradise cast below.

Return to Paradise main cast

Anna Samson as Mackenzie Clarke

Lloyd Griffith as Colin Cartwright

Tai Hara as Glenn Strong

Catherine McClements as Philomena Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Aaron McGrath as Felix Wilkinson

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Anna Samson plays Mackenzie Clarke

Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise. BBC

Who is Mackenzie Clarke? A detective inspector with the Metropolitan Police in London who reluctantly returns to her hometown of Dolphin Cove in Australia.

"She battles against community, emotion, love, and friendship – all things that we as human beings need; but she thinks she doesn't," said Clarke.

"So that's where a lot of the drama and comedy comes from – and from her being placed back in the community that she left six years ago in quite extreme circumstances. She left someone at the altar. It’s no small thing to have to return to that, and she brings home with her a great sense of guilt. She's pushing against all the emotions that being back home brings up – old places, memories, and relationships. She's trying to push them down, but they have a habit of coming back up, don't they?"

What else has Anna Samson been in? Most people know her as Mia Anderson in Home and Away.

Lloyd Griffith plays Colin Cartwright

Lloyd Griffith plays Colin Cartwright. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Who is Colin Cartwright? A detective constable who ends up being paired with Mackenzie.

"Colin is the heart of the community," said Griffith. "He's a police officer. He's been in Dolphin Cove for about five years. He loves the community. He loves the sense of togetherness and belonging. I think it's something that he probably didn't have back in England.

"They've really accepted him here. They love him. He's got a slightly different accent, but you know, he pulls his sleeves up, literally and metaphorically, and he just gets stuck in."

What else has Lloyd Griffith been in? He's best known for Ted Lasso.

Tai Hara plays Glenn Strong

Tai Hara plays Glenn Strong. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Who is Glenn Strong? He's a forensic pathologist and Mackenzie's ex-fiancée. She abandoned him at the alter six years ago.

Executive producer Belinda Campbell has teased a "will they/won’t they" storyline between the characters.

What else has Tai Hara been in? You probably know him from Home and Away. You might also recognise him from Colin from Accounts.

Catherine McClements plays Philomena Strong

Catherine McClements plays Philomena Strong. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Who is Philomena Strong? A senior sergeant. She's also Glenn's mum and was all set to be Mackenzie's mother-in-law before she suddenly left.

Samson described the dynamic between Mackenzie and Philomena as "interesting", adding: "They are two very strong, intelligent women who deeply respect and admire each other, but are at odds because of what Mackenzie has done."

What else has Catherine McClements been in? Her credits include Rush, Water Rats and Tangle.

Celia Ireland plays Reggie Rocco

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco. Red Planet/BBC Studios/Julian Tynan

Who is Reggie Rocco? A police volunteer.

Griffith described Ireland as "the funniest actor you'll ever, ever, ever encounter".

"She's like the queen of corpse, she'll just do something," he added, "and she has this amazing way, like her eyes go when she knows the camera's not on her."

What else Celia Ireland has been in? She's best known for All Saints and Wentworth.

Aaron McGrath plays Felix Wilkinson

Aaron McGrath plays Felix Wilkinson and Celia Ireland plays Reggie Rocco. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Who is Felix Wilkinson? A police constable who is mostly paired with Reggie. He might be the younger one, but it's Felix who's often telling reggie to behave.

What else has Aaron McGrath been in? You might recognise him from Glitch, Ready for This, Gold Diggers, Preppers and Back to the Rafters.

Return to Paradise guest stars

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor plays Stuart Granger and Jenni Baird plays Susan Sterling. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Episode 1

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Something in the Air, Heartbreak High, Home and Away, Sea Patrol) as Stuart Granger - a well-known real estate agent who is found stabbed to death on a beach during a surfing competition run by his own surf club.

Jenni Baird (All Saints, A Place to call Home, The Secrets She Keeps) as Susan Sterling - she runs the surf club alongside Stuart, her husband. Susan's family name goes back generations.

Vivienne Awosoga (Wentworth Prison, Neighbours, The Artful Dodger) as Becky Hayden - a waitress at Stuart and Susan's surf club.

Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit, The Messenger, Barons) as Grant Edgar - a local mechanic who is in the market for a new house.

Dylan Hare (Last King of the Cross, North Shore) as Zayne Wyatt - Becky's ex-boyfriend.

Former Death in Paradise lead detective Jack Mooney, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, also appears in the first episode. He's still working as a detective in the English capital.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

