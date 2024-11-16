Speaking ahead of the Australian show's UK debut, Mattessi said: "To be honest, writing for this genre can be nightmarish. I still have traumatic flashbacks to being in the story room trying to figure out how to make these puzzles function.

"Audiences for shows like this are the most engaged audiences you'll ever find. They are so across the genre; they understand the patterns, the tricks, the way you can conceal clues, the way you can reveal clues… they're all over it.

"You have to be mindful of that, because they won't forgive you if you get it wrong."

He continued: "If the puzzle is too easy and they can solve it too easily, that will disappoint them. If it's too difficult, and they feel your detective is just pulling rabbits out of her hat in the denouement scene at the end of the episode, then they'll feel cheated.

"And it has to be fair; your detective can't have access to any vital clues that your audience doesn't have access to as well.

"The dream for me is that when, at the end of an episode, our lead detective Mackenzie Clarke says what happened, how it happened and who did it, that the audience says, 'Oh, I should have got that. It was right there in front of me, and I missed it.'"

The new series stars Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian detective who reluctantly returns to her hometown after spending a number of years living and working in London.

Samson recently explained how the show is "unique" from the other 'Paraverse' shows, saying: "It's delightful and it's warm like the original, but it's not a carbon copy."

Also starring alongside Samson are Tai Hara, Lloyd Griffith, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades and Aaron McGrath.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

