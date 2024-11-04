The news is undoubtedly exciting for fans of Death in Paradise, but even more so after UK viewers have had to wait patiently for the series to reach this side of the globe. The drama has been unfolding in Australia and premiered back in September, so it's been a little bit of a wait for it to hit these shores.

A trailer for the series was released earlier this August and gave us a peek at some of the action to come, as well as some of the beautiful Sydney and Illawarra coastal region locations used.

Return to Paradise marks the first female lead detective for the 'Paraverse', with Anna Samson leading the cast as DI Mackenzie Clarke who is leaving her Met Police London lifestyle to return to her Australian hometown for a spot of crime-solving.

Catherine McClements will star in Return to Paradise. Sam Tabone/WireImage

According to the synopsis: "Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), an Australian expat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases. When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

"Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex- fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here.

"But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station."

It continues: "Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

As well as Samson, the cast for Return to Paradise includes Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Tai Hara (Colin From Accounts), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Celia Ireland (Wentworth Prison), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

It's set to be quite the jam-packed end of year for the 'Paraverse' as fans also have the Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise Christmas specials to look forward to, as well as new episodes of each in the new year.

The new season of Death in Paradise will also mark the official introduction of Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, following Ralf Little's departure as previous lead Neville Parker.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

