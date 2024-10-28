Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), who was born in Australia but built a life for herself in the UK, where she worked for the Metropolitan Police.

Upon returning to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, she teams up with the local police force on a murder investigation – before finding out she may be staying at her mother's house for longer than she planned.

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Belinda Campbell said: "It was a huge compliment that ABC wanted to create a new show with a distinctive Australian sensibility and location, but with that integral DNA of the original woven throughout.

"Working with BBC Studios Productions Australia, which understands the brand and how well it travels, has meant that we have been able to bring this spin-off with its own unique sense of charm and style into the Death in Paradise stable, carving out its own space within the franchise."

She added: "Whilst it really does stand on its own legs and could easily exist in and of itself, it also adds a complimentary flavour to our Paraverse portfolio."

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise, with Death in Paradise set to return soon with new star Don Gilet in tow, while Beyond Paradise has also been renewed for a third season with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.

The Return to Paradise trailer dropped in August, introducing Samson and co-stars Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Tai Hara (Colin From Accounts), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Celia Ireland (Wentworth Prison), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

Return to Paradise is coming soon to the BBC.

