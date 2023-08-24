Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the eight-part series, the former pickpocket goes by his real name Jack Dawkins and has now moved to Australia, where he works in a more respectable capacity as a surgeon.

However, his days of pickpocketing aren't as far behind him as they might seem, and the series picks up when Fagin arrives on the scene looking to lure him back into a life of crime.

David Thewlis as Fagin in The Artful Dodger. Disney Plus

Harry Potter star David Thewlis takes on the role of Fagin – who can also be seen in the new snaps – while the supporting cast includes a number of Australian actors including Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble), Damon Herriman (Justified), Miranda Tapsell (Wolf Creek) and Tim Minchin.

The series is currently scheduled to arrive on Disney Plus on 29th November, and an official description calls it "an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of the famous prince of thieves".

Maia Mitchell, David Thewlis and Thomas-Brodie Sangster in The Artful Dodger. Disney Plus

It continues that the series is "a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist".

It's not the first time a TV series focusing on the character has been released in recent years: in 2022, a prequel series titled Dodger debuted on CBBC, exploring events prior to the opening of the classic novel.

The Artful Dodger will release on Disney Plus on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 per year.

