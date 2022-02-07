Dodger Cast

And now CBBC has put its own spin on Dickens' classic tale Oliver Twist, with a new prequel comedy that follows the exploits of The Artful Dodger and the rest of Fagin's mischievous gang of pickpockets.

Over the years, there have been countless adaptations of the work of Charles Dickens – with everyone from David Lean to The Muppets bringing the great novelist's creations to the screen.

Dodger includes an impressive cast made up of both young stars and more seasoned pros – with former Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston taking on the role of Fagin – and looks set to be a real treat for the whole family.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Billy Jenkins plays Dodger

Who is Dodger? Born Jack Dawkins but given his nickname by Fagin after he joined the gang, Dodger is known for his quick-witted nature and instinct to survive. Twelve years old and an orphan, he has no memory of his mother and father and was brought up in an orphanage in London.

Infectiously upbeat, quick with his hands (and a deck of cards) Dodger is always making plans and finding ways to succeed in a world that is frequently against him. He is rarely downhearted, very loyal but is impulsive and often rushes into situations without thinking them through first.

What else has Billy Jenkins been in? You might recognise Jenkins for his roles on a couple of Netflix shows – including playing Young Prince Charles in the first two seasons of The Crown and Squirrel in Cursed. He also played the role of Seraph Sam in the second and third seasons of Humans.

Christopher Eccleston plays Fagin

Who is Fagin? Fagin, a great survivor, runs the gang of child pickpockets from a secret hideout above a dodgy pub near the East London docks. A complex, enigmatic, quick-tempered character with a tragic past, it’s clear that he cares a lot for his little gang – especially Dodger

What else has Christopher Eccleston been in? Eccleston has picked up a wealth of impressive credits throughout his career – notably starring as the Ninth Doctor on Doctor Who for the first season of its revival. Other highlights from his career include his role as Matt Jamison in The Leftovers and Maurice Scott in The A Word, as well as appearances in films such as Shallow Grave, 28 Days Later and Legend. Last year he was part of the main cast for Channel 4 drama Close to Me.

David Threlfall plays Sir Charles Rowan

Who is Sir Charles Rowan? Based on a real historical figure, Sir Charles Rowan set up the London police force and was Commissioner of Police in London for 21 years. Before that, he had a distinguished military career and fought at the Battle of Waterloo. Rowan becomes obsessed with catching the young criminal and the quest starts to take over his life

What else has David Threlfall been in? Threlfall is best known for playing Frank Gallagher on Shameless while other highlights have included portraying Tommy Cooper in the 2014 TV film Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This and appearing as Martin Blower in Hot Fuzz.

Aabay Ali plays Charley Bates

Who is Charley Bates? Until Jack meets her as he escapes from the mill, Charley is working on a farm scaring birds from the fields. She is determined, watchful and wise in the ways of the countryside but is not so at home in the big city when she and Dodger reach London. She has a strong northern accent and a strong personality to match – taking charge of hiding Dodger and tending to his wounded feet.

What else has Aabay Ali been in? This is Ali's most major role so far – but she did previously make an appearance in the BBC Two TV film Diana and I in 2017.

Ellie-May Sheridan plays Polly

Who is Polly? Polly is Fagin’s trusted lieutenant. Street-smart and savvy, she can always be relied on and will get any job done if she can. It’s Polly that first spots the talented Dodger out on the streets and gets him back after he runs for it. She is small but strong and quick thinking and is also most likely to run her own gang in the fullness of time.

What else has Ellie-May Sheridan been in? This is Sheridan's first professional acting credit.

Mila Lieu plays Tang

Who is Tang? Tang is tiny and cute but Fagin calls her his “little scorpion”. As the youngest member of the gang she is keen to move up the ranks and take more on. Fagin often puts her on lookout, but this makes her grumpy - she wants to be pickpocketing with the others.

What else has Mila Lieu been in? This is Lieu's acting debut – but she's also been cast in another upcoming show, a horror series titled Bad Things.

Connor Curren plays Tom

Who is Tom? Tom is the oldest member of the gang, an awkward 17 years old. He should really move on now but, after a stretch in prison, he has lost his nerve for pickpocketing as he doesn’t want to go back inside. He is resentful of the new boy Dodger, who seems to be taking his place in the gang. Tom is full of talk, wants to be the boss and tries to portray himself as a hard man, but in truth is scared, confused and doesn’t know how to get back into Fagin’s good books.

What else has Connor Curren been in? Curren played the lead role of Christopher in a National Theatre production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, while he also appeared in the original Hogmanay special of Two Doors Down and had a small role in 2014 film The Hybrid.

Sam C Wilson plays Bill Sikes

Who is Bill Sikes? Bill was part of Fagin’s gang years ago. He has flown the nest, but still comes back when he’s hungry, needs a tipple or when he needs some help from the gang for one of his doomed criminal exploits. A huge unpredictable man with a violent streak, he is always accompanied by his bull terrier Bullseye. Bill is not especially clever but is immensely strong and fearless. All the gang, even Fagin, are a little scared of his angry outbursts and threatening nature.

What else has Sam C Wilson been in? Wilson played the recurring role of Castigan in the first season of Amazon Prime Video's Hanna, and has had small parts in episodes of Doctors and Stella.

Saira Choudhry plays Nancy

Who is Nancy? Nancy, like Bill, used to be in Fagin’s gang but has now moved on. She has recently been working in Buckingham Palace as a chambermaid (which soon comes in handy…) but has been sacked for stealing. She returns to Fagin’s lair as she has nowhere else to go, but quickly becomes frustrated at having to ‘babysit’ the younger members of the gang.

What else has Saira Choudhry been in? Choudhry played Anita Roy on Hollyoaks for three years from 2008 to 2011, and has also had a recurring role as Naila Badal on Coronation Street. Away from soaps, she was part of the cast for BBC One's 2020 drama Life, and played PC Tegan Thompson in Channel 4's No Offence.

Lucy Montgomery plays Minnie Bilge

Who is Minnie Bilge? Minnie runs The Fiddler’s Arms, the disreputable pub that Fagin’s secret hideout is above. She is also Fagin’s landlord, although he is frequently late on paying the rent. She claims her husband is in debtor’s prison. He may be, but wherever he is she certainly has no need for him, as she runs the pub with a rod of iron - serving drinks, hosting rat fight nights and sorting out fights with impunity.

What else has Lucy Montgomery been in? Montgomery has many voice credits to her name – including playing Bunty on Disenchantment and Gerda on Hilda – while live action roles have included sitcom Hapless and one episode of Worzel Gummidge. She is also a comedian and writer, and was a writer and co-creator of Dodger.

Rhys Thomas plays PC Duff

Who is PC Duff? One of two inept policemen (alongside Javone Prince's PC Blathers) who is sent out by Sir Charles to track down Dodger and the gang. Easily distracted and not very bright, Duff is a family man with a wife who is not well and 11 hungry children to feed.

What else has Rhys Thomas been in? Along with Lucy Montgomery, Thomas wrote and created the series, in addition to directing. His previous credits include the likes of Nathan Barley, Star Stories, The Fast Show and Sirens.

Lenny Rush plays Morgan – The Crossing Sweeper

Who is Morgan? In Victorian times, young children would earn money by sweeping the filth from the streets when well-to-do people wanted to cross the road. The all-seeing Crossing Sweeper in Dodger overhears all sorts of conversations and is the go-to person for inside information and news. But he is always on the make - he will tell you what he knows, but only if you pay him first.

What else has Lenny Rush been in? Lenny played Tiny Tim in the 2019 BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol and has also appeared in an episode of The Dumping Ground.

Dodger premiered on CBBC and on Sunday 6th February, with the series available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

