Sudeikis and Lawrence created the show alongside Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, with the former serving as the head writer as well as playing the titular character, an American football manager who transforms the fortunes of fictional club Richmond FC with his optimistic spirit.

The emotional season 3 finale saw Ted making the decision to leave London and return to the US to coach his son Henry’s soccer team, but the door has been left open for a potential return in the future.

And speaking with Collider about the show's future, Lawrence admitted that it all rested with Sudeikis.

"As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again," he said. "But everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it."

He added: "Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.

"It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do."

Earlier this year, Warner Bros boss Channing Dungey admitted that the finale left "a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be" when speaking with Variety.

He continued: "I wouldn't put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso.

"Should the opportunity arise, we'd be excited to jump back in to making more… There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that's official."

Meanwhile, there have also been talks of a potential spin-off, a possibility that Nate star Nick Mohammed didn't deny when he spoke to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards earlier this year.

Asked whether he would be interested in coming back for a spin-off, Mohammed said: "Yeah, of course. I mean, it was such a gift of a show, we all feel so grateful for being a part of it. I'd love to do some more at some point, but then, equally, it came to a satisfying conclusion in terms of stories for a lot of them, a lot of the characters.

"The odd thing was set up though, so... I've got to keep my mouth shut because I keep spoiling things."

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

