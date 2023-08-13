Ted Lasso director on future after third season: "It's also the end for now"
"It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens".
When Ted Lasso's third season aired earlier this year, there was a huge question mark throughout over whether it was to be the final outing for AFC Richmond.
Then, the final episode came and in many ways, fans were still none-the-wiser. The finale saw Jason Sudeikis's Ted go home to America, and the show's running plot threads were largely tied off.
However, there were also hints towards a future for the show, with Keeley and Rebecca planning to set up a women's team and Roy, Beard and Nate prepping for the new season.
Now, director of the season 3 finale Declan Lowney has weighed in on the Apple TV+ comedy's future, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now."
He explained that the thinking at the time was that "it’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens — so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly".
Lowney continued: "I’m trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I’ve a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there’d be more coming — but I didn’t know how much more yet. I was like, 'There’s a lot of tying up to do!' And then Jason gave me the remaining pages and it was like, 'Ah! That’s what he’s doing here'."
Lowney also explained that Keeley actress Juno Temple actually finished filming on the series long before the rest of the cast, with scheduling conflicts meaning all of her scenes had to be shot in the first 10 days.
"We were shooting for weeks and weeks without her," Lowney explained.
Back when the third season was still airing Nate star Nick Mohammed spoke with RadioTimes.com about whether the show will continue, saying: "I don't write on the show so I can't say. I genuinely don't know, I'm not being coy. But I would love for it to continue.
"Whether it can or whether there'll be a break, whether there'll be a different format, different people, I don't know – who knows?"
