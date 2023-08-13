However, there were also hints towards a future for the show, with Keeley and Rebecca planning to set up a women's team and Roy, Beard and Nate prepping for the new season.

Now, director of the season 3 finale Declan Lowney has weighed in on the Apple TV+ comedy's future, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now."

He explained that the thinking at the time was that "it’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens — so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly".

Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Lowney continued: "I’m trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I’ve a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there’d be more coming — but I didn’t know how much more yet. I was like, 'There’s a lot of tying up to do!' And then Jason gave me the remaining pages and it was like, 'Ah! That’s what he’s doing here'."

Lowney also explained that Keeley actress Juno Temple actually finished filming on the series long before the rest of the cast, with scheduling conflicts meaning all of her scenes had to be shot in the first 10 days.

"We were shooting for weeks and weeks without her," Lowney explained.

Back when the third season was still airing Nate star Nick Mohammed spoke with RadioTimes.com about whether the show will continue, saying: "I don't write on the show so I can't say. I genuinely don't know, I'm not being coy. But I would love for it to continue.

"Whether it can or whether there'll be a break, whether there'll be a different format, different people, I don't know – who knows?"

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

