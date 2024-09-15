In the latest season, Florence and Neville decided to re-explore a romance and sailed off into the sunset together, in turn leaving the stage empty for Don Gilet's new protagonist to make his debut in the Christmas special.

But since then, fans have wondered whether they will ever see the characters again, with spin-off series Beyond Paradise, which follows the further adventures of Marshall's Humphrey, being a possible location for surprise cameos.

And Jobert may have stoked up the hopes of fans in a recent Instagram Q&A, where she was asked if she would consider a "guest spot" on Beyond Paradise.

Her answer certainly raised eyebrows: "Yes, why not?"

It marks a major change in her stance on returning to the Paradise franchise, having told fans in a previous Instagram live that she could "safely say 'no'" to the prospect of reprising the role of Florence.

"I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show," she said in June.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassel in Death in Paradise. BBC

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."

Jobert added: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

Fans would be wise to take her latest comments with a pinch of salt as there has been no official confirmation of a guest role for Jobert just yet – but it could well inspire fresh speculation from the show's dedicated fanbase.

