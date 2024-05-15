Little is known about the character at this stage, but he's sure to bring his own problems and eccentricities to Saint Marie, like Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) and Neville Parker (Ralf Little) before him.

In photos shared to Instagram by Warrington, who is returning as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson after the character's near-death experience, we appear to catch a slight glimpse of Gilet in action.

One image shows Warrington in character as Patterson, gesturing with his hat towards a building, as if explaining something to the man stood next to him, who is quite possibly Gilet's DI Wilson (alas, only the back of his head is visible).

Another photo sees the Commissioner stepping out of a yellow police car parked up outside a basketball court, to have a conversation with Ginny Holder's character, officer Darlene Curtis.

A third image sees him on the court itself, suggesting this could be a relevant location to a case, while a final snap shows a yellow news van on the set – but what calamity could they be reporting on?

Don Gilet's Mervin Wilson will arrive in the new season of Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

Commissioner Patterson survived an assassination attempt in Death in Paradise's milestone 100th episode, with Warrington later revealing he always knew his character would live to meet a new DI.

On his casting, Gilet said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."

