Little has already given Gilet his seal of approval, in an Instagram video following the mark the announcement.

He said: "Well, as of an hour ago, on the Death in Paradise official social media, the news is out. I have actually known for a couple of weeks but obviously couldn't say anything.

"The new detective is the wonderful Don Gilet and I just want to say, from me to you Don, I hope you have the most wonderful time.

"It's the most magical experience and I just hope you get everything out of it and wish you the best of luck, I'm absolutely sure you're going to be magnificent."

But just who is Gilet and what has he been in before? Read on for everything you need to know about Death in Paradise's new lead detective, Don Gilet.

Who is Don Gilet?

Don Gilet. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gilet is an actor who was born in Walsall in the West Midlands in 1967, and, after attending the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, has gone on to star in a number of series, most prominently EastEnders.

His first major on screen role was in BBC Two comedy-drama Babyfather, and he will soon be seen playing Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise.

How old is Don Gilet?

Gilet is 57 years old.

He was born on 17th January 1967.

What has Don Gilet previously starred in?

Don Gilet as Lucas Johnson in EastEnders in 2021. BBC

Gilet is best known for playing Lucas Johnson in EastEnders, a role he has returned to a number of times since his first stint between 2008 and 2010, most recently earlier this year.

Gilet has also appeared in series such as Silent Witness, Father Brown, Old Jack's Boat, Holby City, The Stranger, The Doll Maker, Sherwood and Shetland, and played Lance in Doctor Who Christmas special The Runaway Bride.

He also had a role in this year's film The Beekeeper, and has actually appeared in Death in Paradise before, playing the killer Andre Morgan in a season 4 episode in 2015, opposite Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman.

What has Don Gilet said about joining Death in Paradise?

Don Gilet in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

When his casting in the lead detective role on Death in Paradise was first announced, Gilet said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Is Don Gilet on Instagram?

No, Don Gilet does not appear to currently have an account on Instagram.

Is Don Gilet on X (formerly known as Twitter)?

No, Don Gilet does not appear to currently have an account on X/Twitter.

Death in Paradise season 1-13 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

