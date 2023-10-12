However, when his neighbour takes her life after a phishing scam, Clay sets out on a quest for revenge against the company behind it that soon takes on national stakes.

MGM will release the film in cinemas on Friday 12th January 2024.

Given that MGM is the studio behind the film, Amazon Prime Video is likely to become its streaming home following the movie's theatrical run.

The Beekeeper cast: Who stars in the movie alongside Jason Statham?

Statham leads the cast as Mr Clay, and the actor is no stranger to action movies - having starred in the Fast & Furious films. He has also appeared in Expend4bles and The Meg franchise, including the latest release, Meg 2: The Trench.

Statham is joined by Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Bobby Naderi (Black Summer), Minnie Driver (Chevalier), Phylicia Rashad (Creed III) and Jeremy Irons (The Flash).

The cast is rounded out by Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire), Taylor James (Samson), Dan Li (The Continental: From the World of John Wick), Adam Basil (Django), David Witts (Manhunt), Reza Diako (The Covenant), Jessica Maria Gilhooley (Mel), Arian Nik (Count Abdulla) and Michael Epp (Secret Invasion).

Behind the camera, David Ayer is in the director’s chair (Fury, Suicide Squad), while the screenplay has been penned by Kurt Wimmer (The Misfits, Expend4bles).

The Beekeeper trailer

The first trailer has landed, introducing fans to Statham’s new character, Mr Clay, as he tends to his bees alongside his neighbour, Mrs Parker (Rashad).

However, after she takes her life following a phishing scam, Statham sets out to track down the scammers and destroy their entire operation - and the footage certainly shows him in action.

"I’m going to burn this place to the ground," he threatens in one scene, followed by incredulity that a simple beekeeper has managed to cause such chaos.

