Death in Paradise star confirms they won't ever return to show or spin-offs
At least the character finally got their happy ending.
Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert has given a firm "no" to the prospect of returning to the BBC crime drama or appearing in any of its associated spin-offs.
The actor joined the show in its fourth season as DS Florence Cassell, who went on to have not one, not two, but three dramatic exits from Saint Marie as her character was dealt some tough storylines.
Fortunately, her latest farewell – which came at the end of season 13 – finished on a happy note, seeing her sail off into the sunset with departing detective Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who had professed his feelings for her.
Hopefully, this development will make up for the horror and heartbreak that the character has previously faced, with Jobert telling fans on an Instagram Q&A (via Daily Express) that she views it as a definitive end to Florence's story.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When asked if she would appear in a spin-off, such as Beyond Paradise, Jobert said: "I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show.
More like this
"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."
She added: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."
Death in Paradise is currently gearing up for a new era, with Don Gilet being the latest actor to play the show's lead detective, stepping into shoes previously filled by Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and the aforementioned Little.
Meanwhile, Jobert is taking on a new project as she is set to co-star in upcoming Canadian crime drama Saint-Pierre, which also features Jack Ryan's Allan Hawco and Malpractice star James Purefoy.
Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.