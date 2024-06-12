Fortunately, her latest farewell – which came at the end of season 13 – finished on a happy note, seeing her sail off into the sunset with departing detective Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who had professed his feelings for her.

Hopefully, this development will make up for the horror and heartbreak that the character has previously faced, with Jobert telling fans on an Instagram Q&A (via Daily Express) that she views it as a definitive end to Florence's story.

When asked if she would appear in a spin-off, such as Beyond Paradise, Jobert said: "I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times and I've definitely done my time on the show.

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects."

She added: "But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

Death in Paradise is currently gearing up for a new era, with Don Gilet being the latest actor to play the show's lead detective, stepping into shoes previously filled by Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and the aforementioned Little.

Meanwhile, Jobert is taking on a new project as she is set to co-star in upcoming Canadian crime drama Saint-Pierre, which also features Jack Ryan's Allan Hawco and Malpractice star James Purefoy.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

