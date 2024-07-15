Now, as Martins stars in Prime Video epic historical series Those About to Die, she has spoken exclusively with RadioTimes.com about her future with the show, and whether she could ever imagine returning for a third time.

Martins said: "The thing is, I always say no, and I always come back - even if it's for one episode or one scene, the producers always come up with a nice idea that makes me smile.

"And the thing is, I'm so connected to the show. I love it. I will be committed forever. Nothing is on schedule, but we never know. Maybe, maybe not."

Sara Martins as Cala in Those About to Die. Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that Martins might be up for a return. Her former co-star, Joséphine Jobert, recently said the opposite, explaining that she never intends to return to her character Florence in either the main show or a spin-off.

She said of playing Florence again: "I think I can safely say no. I've already left and come back many times, and I've definitely done my time on the show.

"I've finally been able to say goodbye to Florence, and while I am very grateful to have been part of this project that has brought so many lovely things in my life, I am also happy to be able to move on and take part in new projects.

"But I completely understand why the question is asked. In fact, I am very touched that the public wants to continue following Florence."

Martins plays Cala in Those About to Die, a Numidian trader with a formidable background who comes to the Rome after her son is sold into the world of gladiatorial games.

Death in Paradise will return at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Those About to Die will air on Prime Video from Friday 19th July.

