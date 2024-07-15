But there's one main change to the cast as the ex-wife in question, Jen, is now set to be played by Katie McGrath in season 2. The role was previously played by Janet Montgomery but now, McGrath – who is known for her starring roles in Merlin and Supergirl – will be taking over the role as the character turns a new leaf of her own and seems to be gearing up for marriage.

The first season, which was released in 2022, centred on Tasha (Céline Buckens) and Jack (Tom Mison), a seemingly happily married couple whose relationship came under strain when Tasha started to grow uncomfortable with her husband's close bond with his ex.

Soon, secrets and suspicions started to come to the fore, with the season ending on quite the dramatic note as a tragic car accident ensued, leaving the fate of their young daughter Emily in the lurch.

Jordan Stephens as Sam in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Well, it looks as though Emily and Tasha are fine as season 2 will see the pair hiding out in Cyprus under false identities, starting a new life completely.

According to the synopsis, though, everything changes when Tasha gets word on Jack. It reads: "However, Tasha is forced to abandon her fresh start when she learns that Jack has been released from prison early having only served a year of his sentence. Jack appears to be a changed man, but who can each of them really trust, and can anyone truly change?”

Jack is set to be deep in his grief over his daughter and seeking to patch things up with Jen, who is newly engaged – but has he really changed?

The synopsis continues: “With the shadow of the past haunting all three characters, attempts at moving on only bring them closer together, but who can each of them really trust, and can anyone truly change?”

Meanwhile, Jen is set to have moved on from the whole debacle of season 1 and will be preparing to tie the knot for a second time.

Katie McGrath. Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

As well as McGrath, many of the main cast will also be reprising their roles, so that means Buckens will return as Tasha, Mison will be back as Jack and Jordan Stephens will also reprise his role as Tasha's friend, Sam.

On the announcement of season 2, deputy chief content officer at Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell, said: “I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media and Night Train again for a second series of The Ex-Wife.

"The first series was a huge success and this time we promise viewers even more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this incredible cast bring the next instalment of this drama to life.”

Similarly, executive producer and MD for co-producer Clapperboard Studios, Mike Benson, added: “Along with our co-pro partners Blackbox and Night Train, we were delighted with the reaction to Series 1 of The Ex-Wife. Series 2 builds on the intrigue and emotional complexity which underpins the characters and plot – but also takes us somewhere unexpected and surprising.

"With the wonderful Celine, Tom and Jordan returning – and the fantastic Katie McGrath joining the cast – we’re looking forward to seeing how they, and our brilliant production team, tackle the story."

As of now, there's been no release date for season 2 just yet, but we do know that filming has already kicked off in Cyprus. The new season will be directed by Paul Walker (Riviera) and written by Polly Buckle (Love Rat), Nessah Muthy (Coronation Street) and David Turpin (The Cuckoo).

The Ex-Wife season 1 is available to stream on My5.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.