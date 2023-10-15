Is everything really as it seems?

Céline Buckens plays the lead role, but who stars alongside her?

Read on for everything you need to know about the characters in Paramount+ and Channel 5 drama The Ex-Wife, and where you've seen them before.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Ex-Wife cast

Céline Buckens as Tasha

Tom Mison as Jack

Janet Montgomery as Jen

Jordan Stephens as Sam

Claire Foster as Hayley

Céline Buckens plays Tasha

Céline Buckens as Tasha in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Who is Tasha? She first meets Jack while he's married to another woman, but they're instantly drawn to one another and before long, they're married with a baby. The ex-wife is still on the scene, however, which makes Tasha deeply uncomfortable – and suspicious.

Where have I seen Céline Buckens before? You might know her from BBC drama Showtrial, Netflix's Free Rein and crime drama Warrior.

Tom Mison plays Jack

Tom Mison as Jack in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Who is Jack? Tasha's husband. They have a baby daughter together. Despite their seemingly happy marriage, he's still very close with his his ex-wife.

Where have I seen Tom Mison before? His CV includes Fox's Sleepy Hollow and Apple TV+ series See.

Janet Montgomery plays Jen

Janet Montgomery as Jen and Tom Mison as Jack in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Who is Jen? Jack's ex-wife, who is very much still a part of his life, much to Tasha's despair.

Where have I seen Janet Montgomery before? Her credits include medical drama New Amsterdam and supernatural horror Salem.

Jordan Stephens plays Sam

Jordan Stephens as Sam in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Who is Sam? A friend of Tasha's. They used to sleep together. When she meets Jack, they drift apart.

Where have I seen Jordan Stephens before? He first came to fame in musical duo Rizzle Kicks. You might also know him from Mae Martin's Feel Good.

Claire Foster plays Hayley

Claire Foster as Hayley in The Ex-Wife. Clapperboard TV

Who is Hayley? Jack's sister and Jen's best friend. She makes no effort to hide her dislike of Tasha.

Where have I seen Claire Foster before? Her biggest screen role to date was that of Millie Gibson in The Bill.

The Ex-Wife airs on Sundays on Channel 5. All four episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ – get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.