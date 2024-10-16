The show's fandom was sorry to see him go back in March this year, but while his exit "might not have made sense to the audience", Miles "wouldn't have left... if didn't make sense".

"So just know that on my end, it made sense to me," he added.

"And if you don't see me on the show for the next two, three years, just know that it doesn't make sense in that moment in time, for whatever reason, whether it's just what I'm doing personally in my life, the direction they're going in on the show, the direction they want to bring the character back into.

"If I'm back, it's because it makes sense. I don't like doing things that don't make sense. That's when we get into a whole bunch of problems. But never say never. The door's open. So we'll see, we'll see."

Miles joined Death in Paradise in its 10th season as Marlon, a thief who went on to become a police officer. But following a 31 episode run, he left in season 13 when his character accompanied his younger sister to Jamaica after she was offered a school scholarship.

But he's now back on our screens in another BBC series, Mr Loverman, an eight-part adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo's novel of the same name.

The drama stars Lennie James as 74-year-old Antiguan-born Londoner Barry, who is working up the courage to come out to his wife of 50 years so that he can live out his days with his soul mate Morris (Ariyon Bakare).

Miles said it was "scary but exciting" joining Mr Loverman following his exit from Death in Paradise.

"When I booked the job, it was just a good feeling to know that I can book something else," he said of playing Barry's 17 year old grandson.

"But then it was nerve-wracking because I've just been in the head of Marlon for four years, so to jump into a whole different character who has his whole different problems and things he has to go through, it was scary."

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker and Tahj Miles as Daniel Walker in Mr Loverman. BBC

Miles went on to say that while he's "proud of everything" that he did on Death in Paradise, he enjoyed "flexing a new muscle".

"I was told so many times that if I'm on that show for too long, people will see you as purely that character," he explained.

"And I'm like, 'Well, I'm kind of doing my job if they do that, I'm doing a good job.'

"So I wasn't so focused on getting away from Death in Paradise because I’m proud of everything that I've done on that show. I put in a lot of work on that show, so I don't want people to forget about what I did.

"But at the same time, I know how good I am and I know that I can make people remember what I did on Loverman as well as on Death in Paradise. So it was exciting, just to flex a new muscle."

All episodes of Mr Loverman are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

