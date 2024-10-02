The new series will begin with two episodes on Monday 14th October at 9pm and 9:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The series also stars Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials), Tamara Lawrance (Time) and Tahj Miles, who recently exited his role in cosy crime drama Death in Paradise.

Mr Loverman follows Barrington Jedidiah Walker (James), who is known around town as a suave and charismatic elder – but his wife has fears that he has been cheating on her with other women.

But what she doesn't know is that Barrington is having an affair with his best friend and soulmate Morris (Bakare).

Ariyon Bakare and Lennie James as Morris and Barrington in Mr Loverman. BBC

Clarke stars as Barrington's wife, Carmel Walker, while Lawrance and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) feature as Barrington and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna.

Miles will play Barrington and Carmel's grandson Daniel.

In what has been described as "a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself", viewers will be in for a treat with this series.

According to the official synopsis: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a 74-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits.

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker and Tahj Miles as Daniel Walker in Mr Loverman. BBC

"Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women.

"Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

Filming for Mr Loverman took place in London and Antigua and it wrapped earlier this year in April.

Additional casting includes Keenan Munn-Francis (Black Dog) as a young Barrington, Gabin Kongolo (Bariau) as a young Morris and Lauren Akosia (Whitstable Pearl) as a young Carmel, known as Carmelita.

The cast doesn't stop there as further cast members include Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann O'Mearáin (Joyride), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Juliet Garricks (Murder, They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine).

Mr Loverman begins on Monday 14th October at 9pm and 9:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

