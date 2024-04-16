The new drama is based on Bernardine Evaristo's 2013 best-selling novel, Mr Loverman, which follows Barrington, who is known around town as a suave and charismatic elder - but his wife fears he's been cheating on her with other women.

Actually, Barrington is having an affair with his best friend and soulmate Morris, who will be played by Bakare.

Clarke stars as Barrington's wife of five decades, Carmel Walker, while Lawrance and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) feature as Barrington and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna.

Miles, who is known for his role as Marlon Pryce in Death in Paradise, will play Barrington and Carmel's grandson Daniel.

Ariyon Bakare and Lennie James as Morris and Barrington in Mr Loverman. BBC

Described as a "groundbreaking exploration of Britain’s older Caribbean community", the series is set to be "a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself".

According to the official synopsis: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a 74-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits.

"Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

Filming for the series took place in London and Antigua, but has now wrapped. To mark the occasion, we've been treated to our first glimpses of the show, which are dotted throughout this article.

In one of the images, we can get a sense of how dapper Barrington is as he stands on the doorsteps of what appears to be his house in a three-piece suit, smiling.

In another image, we see Barrington and Morris enjoying a daytime walk in the park together, both looking happy.

Sharon D Clarke as Carmel Walker in Mr Loverman. BBC

It's not all smiles and laughter, though, as another image shows a stressed Carmel, who looks to be standing in the middle of a park, holding her hand nervously. Could she have seen something?

Further casting for the exciting series includes Keenan Munn-Francis (Black Dog, Passing Strange) as a young Barrington, Gabin Kongolo (Bariau, The Suspect) as a young Morris and Lauren Akosia (Whitstable Pearl, The Slaves) as a young Carmel, known as Carmelita.

The line-up also includes Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann O'Mearáin (Joyride), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Juliet Garricks (Murder, They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine).

On the announcement of the further casting, Faye Ward, executive Producer for Fable Pictures, said: "We are so excited to bring together this tremendous wealth of acting talent across the board.

"It’s a dream come true and we can’t wait for audiences to see Bernardine's story brought to life."

Mr Loverman will be released on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

