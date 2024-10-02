Sherlock "has a future" says producer after Mark Gatiss shared film hopes
Could we be headed back to Baker Street?
There is promise yet for a return to 221B Baker Street as Sherlock producer Sue Vertue has said there is a "future" for the series.
This wouldn't be the first time those behind the scenes of the BBC drama have shared their hopes to return to Sherlock, with co-creator Mark Gatiss previously saying a movie would be "the natural thing to do".
"We love that show and there is a future for it," Vertue told Deadline. "One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it."
She continued: "I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."
Of course, fans have seen Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's careers soar to new heights following the show, with the actors recently starring in the likes of Eric and The Responder, respectively.
More like this
Last summer, Gatiss expressed an interest in turning the detective drama into a film, but admitted it is "incredibly difficult" to get all the people needed on board.
During a Q&A with readers of The Guardian, Gatiss was asked why he and co-creator Steven Moffat made Sherlock into a TV show rather than a movie.
Read more:
- Martin Freeman and Tony Schumacher compare The Responder to The Office
- Benedict Cumberbatch says Eric role 'fills him with fear'
"People think you can just wave a wand," he responded. "It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made.
"I remember talking to Edgar Wright about Ant-Man, into which he put eight years of his life and then didn't make.
"Eight years is not short of a decade. Add a few of those up, you're dead and you've made four films. But, also, we were genuinely interested in making them for TV because we love TV."
He added: "We would love to make a Sherlock movie. It’s the natural thing to do."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Sherlock is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.