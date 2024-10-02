"We love that show and there is a future for it," Vertue told Deadline. "One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it."

She continued: "I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."

Of course, fans have seen Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's careers soar to new heights following the show, with the actors recently starring in the likes of Eric and The Responder, respectively.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock. BBC

Last summer, Gatiss expressed an interest in turning the detective drama into a film, but admitted it is "incredibly difficult" to get all the people needed on board.

During a Q&A with readers of The Guardian, Gatiss was asked why he and co-creator Steven Moffat made Sherlock into a TV show rather than a movie.

"People think you can just wave a wand," he responded. "It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made.

"I remember talking to Edgar Wright about Ant-Man, into which he put eight years of his life and then didn't make.

"Eight years is not short of a decade. Add a few of those up, you're dead and you've made four films. But, also, we were genuinely interested in making them for TV because we love TV."

He added: "We would love to make a Sherlock movie. It’s the natural thing to do."

Sherlock is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

