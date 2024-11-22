While that show was centred around an established and beloved character from Death in Paradise, Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman, Return was expected to introduce a whole new cast and characters, and not feature any major returns - or so we thought.

In tonight's first episode, fans were delighted to see a cameo appearance from Ardal O'Hanlon, reprising his role as DI Jack Mooney from the original series.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the episode airing, Mackenzie Clarke star Anna Samson and Colin Cartwright star Lloyd Griffith spoke about this cameo, how O'Hanlon's role factors into the series, and why it was so important to include.

Samson said: "Ardal O’Hanlon plays my boss at the Metropolitan Police back home in London, and because Mackenzie's run away with a potential wrongdoing there or something, she's constantly trying to get in contact with his character, with Mooney, to figure out what's going on. So when can she come back to London? When can she return home?

"So, he plays her boss, and also a character that she loves. She doesn't have a lot of people that she really cares for, or many friends, but he is one of them. And you can tell that just from the few scenes that we have, which are on the phone.

"I never got to meet Ardal - he did all the scenes here (England), and I did all of them there (Australia), and we were on the phone."

Samson continued: "But I think that's a wonderful treat for the fans of the show, because seeing him pop up on screen, and you see the skyline of London City... I think that's a real, lovely treat."

Griffith then added: "And also, the juxtaposition of it being drab. My British friends that are over in Australia that are watching it ahead of us over here, I was getting a running commentary at like 10:30 on a Sunday morning as they were watching it, and then, like, 20 minutes in they were like, 'Ardal’s here! Ardal’s here!'

"People that have watched previous bits of Death in Paradise and are fans of the franchise, when they see the fact that Jack's there, they lose their tiny little minds.

"So it's great. And again, it is a different show, but it is the same show, and I think that having elements like that really anchors it home and makes people love it more."

"Yeah, I think it's important that it's not a carbon copy, but that we acknowledge where we've come from," Samson said, "and all the joy and fan base that's in the original. I think both are equally as important, and he does a big part of that."

O'Hanlon starred in Death in Paradise between season 6 in 2017 and season 9 in 2020, and his character Jack hasn't been seen on the show or Beyond Paradise since. Fans will no doubt be thrilled to finally have him back.

Return to Paradise airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

